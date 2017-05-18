MPAF presents Voces Novae on Sunday a...

MPAF presents Voces Novae on Sunday at Calvary Baptist

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: The Madison Courier

A Louisville choral ensemble featuring local voices will perform a free show Sunday for an event organized by the Madison Performing Arts Foundation. Voces Novae will perform contemporary American songs and classical European compositions at 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2632 Michigan Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
First move out of Southern California, to Madis... 3 hr WTF 2
Hit and run Mexicans 3 hr WTF 10
darrin long 14 hr you are the weake... 1
Keeping Madison safe from Melton Drug Dealers (Jun '14) 22 hr Beech4Life 26
lacey craig 23 hr Beech4Life 5
Ray Ray Chapman Fri Truth 30
Does anyone know how I can find Daniel Steelman? (Aug '09) May 18 Beech4life 9
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,160,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC