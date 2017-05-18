MPAF presents Voces Novae on Sunday at Calvary Baptist
A Louisville choral ensemble featuring local voices will perform a free show Sunday for an event organized by the Madison Performing Arts Foundation. Voces Novae will perform contemporary American songs and classical European compositions at 4 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 2632 Michigan Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|First move out of Southern California, to Madis...
|3 hr
|WTF
|2
|Hit and run Mexicans
|3 hr
|WTF
|10
|darrin long
|14 hr
|you are the weake...
|1
|Keeping Madison safe from Melton Drug Dealers (Jun '14)
|22 hr
|Beech4Life
|26
|lacey craig
|23 hr
|Beech4Life
|5
|Ray Ray Chapman
|Fri
|Truth
|30
|Does anyone know how I can find Daniel Steelman? (Aug '09)
|May 18
|Beech4life
|9
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC