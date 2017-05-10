Meny leaves $360,000 for Friends of Shawe, Pope John
Prince of Peace Catholic schools organizers recently announced a large gift to its Friends of Shawe and Pope John $4.5 million endowment. Meny, who died in October at 101 in Haubstadt, served as pastor of St. Patrick's Church in Madison for more than 40 years beginning in 1949.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|5 min
|Jim Bob's Lawn
|4
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|21 hr
|Brad
|44
|KKK in Madison
|21 hr
|Gregg
|2
|Ray Ray Chapman
|23 hr
|Friend or foe
|26
|Tami and Warren or Jeff beating a handcuffed p... (Oct '16)
|Tue
|J Burl
|6
|Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Mary
|5
|Stephanie Richardson (Feb '12)
|May 8
|Fred
|30
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC