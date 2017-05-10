Meny leaves $360,000 for Friends of S...

Meny leaves $360,000 for Friends of Shawe, Pope John

Prince of Peace Catholic schools organizers recently announced a large gift to its Friends of Shawe and Pope John $4.5 million endowment. Meny, who died in October at 101 in Haubstadt, served as pastor of St. Patrick's Church in Madison for more than 40 years beginning in 1949.

