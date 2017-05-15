MCS refutes allegations in affidavits

After a three-week internal investigation into allegations of misdeeds leveled against Madison Consolidated Schools' Director of Operations Mike Frazier, the district's human resources director has provided documentation to refute the claims. The allegations were contained in two sworn affidavits presented to the Madison School Board on April 12 by Madison attorney Merritt Alcorn, who represents a group calling for the resignation of Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger and Frazier.

