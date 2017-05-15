MCS refutes allegations in affidavits
After a three-week internal investigation into allegations of misdeeds leveled against Madison Consolidated Schools' Director of Operations Mike Frazier, the district's human resources director has provided documentation to refute the claims. The allegations were contained in two sworn affidavits presented to the Madison School Board on April 12 by Madison attorney Merritt Alcorn, who represents a group calling for the resignation of Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger and Frazier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Ray Chapman
|6 hr
|I hit it
|29
|lacey craig
|17 hr
|your uncle
|3
|Brady Stark
|Sun
|Quiet
|1
|KKK in Madison
|May 12
|TellyLikeItIs
|4
|Eric Short
|May 12
|runtelldat
|5
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|May 11
|Snowflake hunter
|6
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|May 9
|Brad
|44
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC