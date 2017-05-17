Man's bond upped after drug arrest

1 hr ago

A Madison man remains jailed on a $20,000 bond after officers located drugs on his person following a traffic stop last week on Mulberry Street. Michael C. Helton, 35, faces a Level 5 felony count of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony count of unlawful possession of hypodermic needles and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

