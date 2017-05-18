Man jailed after attempting to use counterfeit $100 bill
A Madison man remains jailed after allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit bill at a Madison department store earlier this week before police located three prescription pills inside his bag. Vincent L. Wiefling, 26, faces a Level 6 felony count of counterfeiting and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone know how I can find Daniel Steelman? (Aug '09)
|2 hr
|Beech4life
|9
|Hit and run Mexicans
|23 hr
|BearFeet
|5
|Habitat for Humanity Mgrs
|Wed
|Shutup
|3
|A quick question for the ladies
|Wed
|Fun
|3
|Bigger girls
|Wed
|Fun
|5
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|Wed
|lostnwondering
|7
|lacey craig
|Wed
|lostnwondering
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC