Man jailed after attempting to use counterfeit $100 bill

A Madison man remains jailed after allegedly attempting to use a counterfeit bill at a Madison department store earlier this week before police located three prescription pills inside his bag. Vincent L. Wiefling, 26, faces a Level 6 felony count of counterfeiting and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

