Man gets 6 years on firearm, escape charges

A Madison man convicted of two felony counts by a jury last month received a six-year prison sentence Wednesday afternoon. Jurors found Frank M. Hancock, 33, guilty in April of a Level 4 felony count of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon following a prior burglary conviction in Ohio and a Level 5 felony count of escape after he ran from officers following his arrest in 2014.

