Man charged with public indecency

1 hr ago

A Madison man faces criminal charges after residents on Walnut Street reported a man inappropriately touching himself in an alley last month while children were nearby. Jason Riddle, 37, faces a Level 6 felony count of performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and a misdemeanor count of public indecency.

