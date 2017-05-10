Madison man faces drug-related charges
A Madison man faces drug and drug-related charges following a traffic stop earlier this week for an expired license plate. Joshua A. Smitha, 32, faces a Level 6 felony count of possession of a narcotic drug, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.
