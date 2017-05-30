Madison is Stellar Communities Finalist
"This is a validation of all the hard work and planning that our community has undertaken the last few years, beginning with ENVISION Jefferson County and finishing with our Comprehensive Plan last fall." - Mayor Damon Welch Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs made the announcement after officials evaluated letters of interest submitted in April by communities around the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|43 min
|Bob Evans
|20
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|7 hr
|Arnold Schwarzene...
|37
|daniel steelman
|10 hr
|Willing to try
|9
|Speed limits on hwy 56/62 in Hanover
|12 hr
|Kenny
|3
|Miss Madison aka Home street Bank moved to Seat...
|15 hr
|Wade Phillips
|7
|$7 to get into State Park in Indiana
|22 hr
|Barry
|3
|Madison's Hottest Men
|23 hr
|Kelly Blue
|9
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC