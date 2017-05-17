Madison Consolidated Schools superint...

Madison Consolidated Schools superintendent accepts new job

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WAVE-TV Louisville

MADISON, IN Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bollinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation. WAVE 3 News has obtained a copy of a letter sent by Bollinger to Madison Consolidated Schools employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAVE-TV Louisville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bigger girls 6 min Fun 5
Hit and run Mexicans 1 hr Mouth full of mar... 3
Who are the snitches and their number if ya got... 2 hr lostnwondering 7
lacey craig 2 hr lostnwondering 4
Manager 18 hr Enough 2
Ray Ray Chapman Tue I hit it 29
Brady Stark May 14 Quiet 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,097 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC