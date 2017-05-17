Madison Consolidated Schools superintendent accepts new job
MADISON, IN Officials with a school district in northwest Indiana have confirmed that Ginger Bollinger, the current superintendent of the Madison Consolidated Schools, has accepted the job as superintendent of the Duneland School Corporation. WAVE 3 News has obtained a copy of a letter sent by Bollinger to Madison Consolidated Schools employees.
