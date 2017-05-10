Knox-Lee vows exchanged

Knox-Lee vows exchanged

Samantha Knox and Thomas Lee, both of Madison, exchanged vows Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, at North Madison Christian Church. John Lamson and Robby King officiated.

