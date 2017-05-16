Janet Ann Pyles Turner

Janet Ann Pyles Turner

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Tribune

Survivors include her life-partner, Michael Hamilton of North Vernon; sons, Ronald E. Cline Jr. of Salem, Oregon, and Kevin T. Cline of North Vernon; daughters, Annette C. Schmaus and Teresa L. Riley, all of North Vernon; stepson, Mark A. Hamilton of Madison; stepdaughters, Gretta Cable of Milton, Kentucky, Teresea Hardwick of Kent and Megan Hamilton of Louisville, Kentucky; brothers, Daryle Pyles of Madison and Ricky Pyles of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sisters, Priscilla Huff of Scipio and Linda Owens and Sonja Drake, all of North Vernon, and Edwena Mathews of Cross Plains; 22 grandchildren' and 19 great-grandchildren.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hit and run Mexicans 2 hr JBL 2
Bigger girls 14 hr Fun 4
Manager 14 hr Enough 2
Ray Ray Chapman Tue I hit it 29
lacey craig Mon your uncle 3
Brady Stark May 14 Quiet 1
KKK in Madison May 12 TellyLikeItIs 4
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,079,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC