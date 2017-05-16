Janet Ann Pyles Turner
Survivors include her life-partner, Michael Hamilton of North Vernon; sons, Ronald E. Cline Jr. of Salem, Oregon, and Kevin T. Cline of North Vernon; daughters, Annette C. Schmaus and Teresa L. Riley, all of North Vernon; stepson, Mark A. Hamilton of Madison; stepdaughters, Gretta Cable of Milton, Kentucky, Teresea Hardwick of Kent and Megan Hamilton of Louisville, Kentucky; brothers, Daryle Pyles of Madison and Ricky Pyles of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sisters, Priscilla Huff of Scipio and Linda Owens and Sonja Drake, all of North Vernon, and Edwena Mathews of Cross Plains; 22 grandchildren' and 19 great-grandchildren.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hit and run Mexicans
|2 hr
|JBL
|2
|Bigger girls
|14 hr
|Fun
|4
|Manager
|14 hr
|Enough
|2
|Ray Ray Chapman
|Tue
|I hit it
|29
|lacey craig
|Mon
|your uncle
|3
|Brady Stark
|May 14
|Quiet
|1
|KKK in Madison
|May 12
|TellyLikeItIs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC