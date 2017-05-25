Huston-Lichlyter vows exchanged
Andrea Huston of Columbus, formerly of North Vernon, and Travis Lichlyter of Madison, exchanged vows Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016, at Smyrna Monroe Presbyterian Church. Martin Wright officiated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format
|3 hr
|Madison needs hydros
|18
|Justin Maddox
|3 hr
|Madisonmayberry
|4
|lacey craig
|4 hr
|Beech4Life
|8
|KKK in Madison
|9 hr
|knightofthegolden...
|6
|Ray Ray Chapman
|9 hr
|clean up the crick
|37
|Hanover Babtist Softball Scam
|20 hr
|John a
|18
|Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16)
|20 hr
|Constance Tandy
|6
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC