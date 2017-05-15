History drives teen's curiosity
When the opportunity came to compete in the area's first regional National History Day competition, he took a chance and made his way to the state level in Indianapolis earlier this month. Suthard, a Southwestern Middle School eighth-grader, was the only Courierarea student to compete this year at the regional contest at Hanover College.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigger girls
|3 hr
|Fun
|4
|Manager
|4 hr
|Enough
|2
|Hit and run Mexicans
|9 hr
|GoTellyAllYourFri...
|1
|Ray Ray Chapman
|19 hr
|I hit it
|29
|lacey craig
|Mon
|your uncle
|3
|Brady Stark
|May 14
|Quiet
|1
|KKK in Madison
|May 12
|TellyLikeItIs
|4
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC