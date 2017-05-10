Girls Inc. Award Reception

Girls Incorporated of Jefferson County held its annual Volunteer Awards reception on May 15 at First Baptist Church of Madison. Award recipients included, from left to right, front, Good Egg Laken Dickerson, Mattie Floyd, Shayla Gobel, Aniyah Baxter, Quinn Ulery and Sophia Wooten; middle, Cayden Brim, Jadelyn Abbott, Kinsten Long, Aeryonna Meals, Brianna Wynn, Sheryl Mitchell, Girl of the Year Second Grade Kianna Mathis and Addison Todd-Humes; and back, Girl of the Year Fourth Grade Maddison Stettenbenz, Positive Role Model Alyssa Storm, and Outstanding Leaders Erin Burkhardt and Kaia Mathis.

