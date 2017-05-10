Get Ready to Regatta
A little more than a month is left before the kickoff of a week filled with pageants, parades, fireworks and other fanfare focusing on the Madison Regatta and the Fourth of July holiday. Planning is in full swing, and organizers are accepting applications for several events including Miss Madison Regatta and other scholarship pageants, the Madison Regatta parade and the 39th annual Madison Courier Firecracker 10K Walk/Run.
