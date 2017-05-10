Get Ready to Regatta

Get Ready to Regatta

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Madison Courier

A little more than a month is left before the kickoff of a week filled with pageants, parades, fireworks and other fanfare focusing on the Madison Regatta and the Fourth of July holiday. Planning is in full swing, and organizers are accepting applications for several events including Miss Madison Regatta and other scholarship pageants, the Madison Regatta parade and the 39th annual Madison Courier Firecracker 10K Walk/Run.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam 2 hr John a 18
Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16) 2 hr Constance Tandy 6
Who are the snitches and their number if ya got... 10 hr Judge 11
Ray Ray Chapman Wed Fitzpatrick 35
Justin Maddox Wed Kenneth Kyle 2
A quick question for the ladies Wed Kenneth Kyle 4
News Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format Tue Barry 17
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,893

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC