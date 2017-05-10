Duke Energy says it will restore power by 6 p.m. today
Less than 1,000 Duke Energy customers remained without power Friday morning after the intense, damaging storm of Wednesday night. "Our goal is, by 6 p.m., to have everybody back on," Burger told the Tribune-Star just before noon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|KKK in Madison
|49 min
|TellyLikeItIs
|4
|Eric Short
|2 hr
|runtelldat
|5
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|23 hr
|Snowflake hunter
|6
|Ray Ray Chapman
|Wed
|STSG
|27
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|Tue
|Brad
|44
|Tami and Warren or Jeff beating a handcuffed p... (Oct '16)
|Tue
|J Burl
|6
|Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16)
|Tue
|Mary
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC