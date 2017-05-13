David Alfred Ashton

Born July 1, 1937, in Anderson, he was the son of Leroy Sebastian and Louisa Annie Ayers Ashton, both of whom preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughter, Anna Louisa Ashton Kriete; sister, Elizabeth M. McCauley; grandchildren, Deanna Kriete, Dakota Skinner and Destiny Martinez; and still friend, Glenda Ruth, mother of their daughter.

