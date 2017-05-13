David Alfred Ashton
Born July 1, 1937, in Anderson, he was the son of Leroy Sebastian and Louisa Annie Ayers Ashton, both of whom preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughter, Anna Louisa Ashton Kriete; sister, Elizabeth M. McCauley; grandchildren, Deanna Kriete, Dakota Skinner and Destiny Martinez; and still friend, Glenda Ruth, mother of their daughter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Ray Chapman
|6 hr
|I hit it
|29
|lacey craig
|17 hr
|your uncle
|3
|Brady Stark
|Sun
|Quiet
|1
|KKK in Madison
|May 12
|TellyLikeItIs
|4
|Eric Short
|May 12
|runtelldat
|5
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|May 11
|Snowflake hunter
|6
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|May 9
|Brad
|44
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC