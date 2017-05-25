Crafts around the courthouse
Crafty creations, food and more will fill the streets and sidewalks surrounding the Jefferson County Courthouse this weekend as an annual spring event returns. Old Court Days, hosted by the Pilot Club of Madison, begins at 11 a.m. Friday.
