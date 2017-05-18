City urges residents to ignore KKK rally

Knights of the Ku Klux Klan plan to rally in Madison for the second time in a year, but Madison's Human Relations Commission members hope people will ignore the gathering and enjoy Memorial Day weekend instead. The Nordic Order Knights of the Ku Klux Klan told city officials of an intent to hold a rally and reserved Fireman's Park earlier this year.

