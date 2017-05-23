City of Madison, Indiana, Appellant-D...

City of Madison, Indiana, Appellant-Defendant, v. William L. Demaree...

ATTORNEYS FOR APPELLANT, William Joseph Jenner, David R. Sutter, Jenner, Pattison, Sutter & Wynn, LLP, Madison, Indiana ATTORNEY FOR APPELLEES, Mary J. Stotts, Madison, Indiana [1] The City of Madison appeals the trial court's reversal of the Madison City Council's denial of the Demarees' application to rezone a piece of property. We reverse and remand with instructions to affirm the decision of the City Council.

