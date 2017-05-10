Burkhardt Serves as Page

Thursday May 4 Read more: The Madison Courier

Matthew Burkhardt, a seventh grade student at Madison Junior High School, was an Indiana House Page on March 23. Burkhardt served as a page for Rep. Terry Goodin. He is the son of Jim and Nancy Burkhardt of Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

