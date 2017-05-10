Burkhardt Serves as Page
Matthew Burkhardt, a seventh grade student at Madison Junior High School, was an Indiana House Page on March 23. Burkhardt served as a page for Rep. Terry Goodin. He is the son of Jim and Nancy Burkhardt of Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Ray Chapman
|10 hr
|Rocking it
|28
|KKK in Madison
|14 hr
|TellyLikeItIs
|4
|Eric Short
|16 hr
|runtelldat
|5
|Who are the snitches and their number if ya got...
|Thu
|Snowflake hunter
|6
|Andrew Cope and Julius fake FBI memeber
|May 9
|Brad
|44
|Tami and Warren or Jeff beating a handcuffed p... (Oct '16)
|May 9
|J Burl
|6
|Corruption Jefferson county WoW!!! What's new? (Sep '16)
|May 9
|Mary
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC