Bolinger resignation accepted; MCS board begins search

After a 5-0 vote to accept the resignation of Superintendent Ginger Studebaker-Bolinger, effective May 31, the Madison Consolidated School Board on Wednesday discussed the process of hiring her replacement with a representative of the Indiana School Boards Association. Michael T. Adamson, ISBA director of board services, began outlining the process during an earlier executive session but was unable to wrap up the discussion before the special meeting was to convene.

