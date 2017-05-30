Bladen-Shouse vows exchanged

Bladen-Shouse vows exchanged

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: The Madison Courier

Charity Bladen and Devon Shouse, both of Madison, exchanged vows Saturday, April 29, 2017, at Chelsea Park. Barbra Bladen officiated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miss Madison aka Home street Bank moved to Seat... 56 min intheknow 3
$7 to get into State Park in Indiana 3 hr Barry 3
Madison's Hottest Men 4 hr Kelly Blue 9
Ray Ray Chapman 4 hr Susan 39
Speed limits on hwy 56/62 in Hanover 9 hr Douglasj2905 1
daniel steelman 20 hr Jason rinsler 5
Hanover Babtist Softball Scam 20 hr Jason rinsler 36
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Gunman
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Tornado
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,508 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC