$10K bond in alleged threat to kill woman

A Madison man remains jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond after allegedly violating a court-issued protective order several times and threatening to kill a woman and others. Charles Robert Turner, 50, faces a Level 5 felony count of stalking, Level 6 felony counts of intimidation and possession of methamphetamine, as well as resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

