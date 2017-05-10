$10K bond in alleged threat to kill woman
A Madison man remains jailed on a $10,000 cash-only bond after allegedly violating a court-issued protective order several times and threatening to kill a woman and others. Charles Robert Turner, 50, faces a Level 5 felony count of stalking, Level 6 felony counts of intimidation and possession of methamphetamine, as well as resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.
