TV-15 says - no' to partnership

TV-15 says - no' to partnership

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: The Madison Courier

A proposal for a partnership between Madison TV-15 and WKM News was voted down during Thursday night's Public Video Service Board meeting. The local video production company came to the board with a proposed "agreement of services" during its February meeting, but discussion was tabled until board members had time to study the proposal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Big woman madison 17 hr anonmon 10
Ray Ray Chapman 20 hr funny funny 2
Michael Nolan Sun jjohnson 2
Habitat for Humanity Mgrs Apr 15 Need to know 1
art dunnnnnn (Jun '16) Apr 15 Hugh 7
Party Apr 14 arnolds old sack 5
mpp Apr 13 Hmmmm 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,391,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC