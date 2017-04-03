Third House: Sharing Ideas
DEBATING THE ISSUES: Indiana State Reps. Terry Goodin, left, and Jim Lucas, right, and State Sen. Jim Lewis, center, spoke with residents Saturday during the Third House forum in downtown Madison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|meth heads
|10 hr
|TellyLikeItIs
|2
|two wonderful people
|Tue
|TellyLikeItIs
|2
|A quick question for the ladies
|Apr 2
|noshame
|2
|Andy u will git cought
|Apr 1
|Ur a loser
|1
|3some help
|Apr 1
|Andy
|2
|Robbie Renecker (Dec '15)
|Apr 1
|funnyaf
|10
|Woodside
|Apr 1
|QueenB
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC