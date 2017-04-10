Spring into the Valley' Saturday

Ertel Cellars Winery 3794 E. County Road 1100-N, Batesville 933-1500 www.ertelcellarswinery.com Lanthier Winery 123 Mill St., Madison 273-2409 www.lanthierwinery.com Madison Vineyards Estate Winery 1456 E. County Road 400-N, Madison 273-6500 www.madisonvineyards.com The Ridge Winery 298 State Road 156, Vevay 427-3380 www.theridgewinery.com Stream Cliff Farm Winery 8225 S. County Road 90-W, Commiskey 346-5859 www.streamclifffarm.com Thomas Family Winery 208 E. Second St., Madison 273-3755 www.thomasfamilywinery.com Holtkamp Winery and Vineyards 10868 Woliung Road, New Alsace 602-5580 www.holtkampwinery.com Local and regional wineries will kick off the spring season this weekend with special offerings at seven locations in southeastern Indiana.

