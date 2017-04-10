Spring into the Valley' Saturday

Ertel Cellars Winery 3794 E. County Road 1100-N, Batesville 933-1500 www.ertelcellarswinery.com Lanthier Winery 123 Mill St., Madison 273-2409 www.lanthierwinery.com Madison Vineyards Estate Winery 1456 E. County Road 400-N, Madison 273-6500 www.madisonvineyards.com The Ridge Winery 298 State Road 156, Vevay 427-3380 www.theridgewinery.com Stream Cliff Farm Winery 8225 S. County Road 90-W, Commiskey 346-5859 www.streamclifffarm.com Thomas Family Winery 208 E. Second St., Madison 273-3755 www.thomasfamilywinery.com Holtkamp Winery and Vineyards 10868 Woliung Road, New Alsace 602-5580 www.holtkampwinery.com Local and regional wineries will kick off the spring season this weekend with special offerings at seven locations in southeastern Indiana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.