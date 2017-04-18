She said - Yes'

She said - Yes'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Madison Courier

Catherine Smith had a sneaking suspicion her first trip to the United States would be one she'd never forget. On Sunday, her hunch turned into a Main Street marriage proposal with her name in big letters on a theater marquee, church bells and a choir singing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ray Ray Chapman 2 hr Alanna 4
Habitat for Humanity Mgrs 10 hr Mom 2
Good time 15 hr Jack32670 17
mpp Tue Nuna 3
Michael Nolan Tue MadtownSadtown 3
Big woman madison Tue anonmon 10
art dunnnnnn (Jun '16) Apr 15 Hugh 7
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Dalai Lama
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,235 • Total comments across all topics: 280,433,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC