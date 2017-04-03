Rock - N' Read Marathon

Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Madison Courier

Shirley Kloepfer and Andrew Forrester kicked off the 24-hour Rock 'n' Read marathon and book drive Friday at Village Lights Bookstore. Kloepfer, director of La Casa Amiga, and Forrester, community relations director for the City of Madison, read "The Lorax" by Dr. Seuss in both Spanish and English.

