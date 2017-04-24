Roads lead back to Madison for new Ma...

Roads lead back to Madison for new Main Street director

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 27 Read more: The Madison Courier

Victoria Perry is the new director of Madison's Main Street Program. A recent graduate of IUPU-I, Perry spent most of her childhood years in Madison.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ray Ray Chapman 22 hr Unicorn laura 6
Charlie Dahlem (Oct '13) Sat Cathy 11
Highway store in Dupont Sat Her friend 10
News Regatta, H1 reach deal for four-boat format Sat Grey Marron 10
Eric Short Sat JJohnson 2
Anyone having problems with Child Support? Sat SupportYourKids 2
Brandon Dugle Sat Whoa 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Jefferson County was issued at April 30 at 3:00PM EDT

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,025 • Total comments across all topics: 280,680,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC