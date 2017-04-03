River Pointe owner challenges pet store planned for Staples building
DISPUTE OVER PET STORE: The owner of the River Pointe Shopping Center has filed a motion for a preliminary injunction, challenging the Petsense pet store being built next to the Planet Fitness in the old Staples building. River Pointe representatives said the pet store goes beyond the agreement for the building and that a pet store would conflict with businesses in the center that also offer pet supplies.
