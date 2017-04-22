Regional Hospital, Police a " April 22

Jessica Short, 28, Madison, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, 12:01 a.m., by the North Vernon Police Department, $3,155 bond. Levi Young, 32, Dupont, possession of paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, 12:01 a.m., by the North Vernon Police Department, $3,155 bond.

