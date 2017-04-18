Ready for the Carnival
Canaan Community Academy students, from left to right, Jennifer Zook, Janelle Scudder and McKayla Stephan, were the winners of the poster contest for the school's upcoming carnival. The spring fair and auction are scheduled for April 28. The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served until 7 p.m. with games continuing until 8 p.m. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. and will feature themed baskets, including "Movie Night," "Family Game Night," "Summer Fun," "I Love Madison," "Read Box" and "Picnic Basket."
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigger girls
|22 hr
|Yourmomsboobs
|1
|Ray Ray Chapman
|Thu
|Alanna
|4
|Habitat for Humanity Mgrs
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|Good time
|Wed
|Jack32670
|17
|mpp
|Apr 18
|Nuna
|3
|Michael Nolan
|Apr 18
|MadtownSadtown
|3
|Big woman madison
|Apr 18
|anonmon
|10
