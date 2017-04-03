Parent Night Thursday at MJHS

Parent Night Thursday at MJHS

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

Career Day at Madison Junior High School is scheduled for Friday, but parents will get some schooling, too, on a variety of topics at Parent Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Learning Commons. Heather Cooper will explain the state's 21st Century Scholarship program, which encourages students to stay on track for college or career success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
meth heads 13 hr TellyLikeItIs 2
two wonderful people Tue TellyLikeItIs 2
A quick question for the ladies Apr 2 noshame 2
Andy u will git cought Apr 1 Ur a loser 1
3some help Apr 1 Andy 2
Robbie Renecker (Dec '15) Apr 1 funnyaf 10
Woodside Apr 1 QueenB 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,378 • Total comments across all topics: 280,079,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC