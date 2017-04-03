Parent Night Thursday at MJHS
Career Day at Madison Junior High School is scheduled for Friday, but parents will get some schooling, too, on a variety of topics at Parent Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Learning Commons. Heather Cooper will explain the state's 21st Century Scholarship program, which encourages students to stay on track for college or career success.
