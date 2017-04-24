Pair face drug-related charges

Two Madison men face drug charges after police responded to reports of the men unconscious in a parked vehicle on Clifty Drive. Marcus L. Schoonover, 18, faces a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance, four Level 6 felony charges of possession of a legend drug without a prescription, a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

