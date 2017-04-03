Man passed out in car faces charges
A Madison resident's discovery of an unconscious man in his vehicle Saturday morning led to criminal charges for the intruder and helped police solve another case involving a car crash earlier the same day. Carl Bruce Hickerson III, 25, faces misdemeanor counts of unauthorized entry of a vehicle causing ignition switch alteration, criminal mischief, public intoxication and failure to stop a vehicle involved in damage to property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|two wonderful people
|4 hr
|TellyLikeItIs
|2
|A quick question for the ladies
|Sun
|noshame
|2
|Andy u will git cought
|Sat
|Ur a loser
|1
|3some help
|Apr 1
|Andy
|2
|Robbie Renecker (Dec '15)
|Apr 1
|funnyaf
|10
|Woodside
|Apr 1
|QueenB
|3
|woodside
|Apr 1
|QueenB
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC