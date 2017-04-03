Man passed out in car faces charges

Man passed out in car faces charges

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A Madison resident's discovery of an unconscious man in his vehicle Saturday morning led to criminal charges for the intruder and helped police solve another case involving a car crash earlier the same day. Carl Bruce Hickerson III, 25, faces misdemeanor counts of unauthorized entry of a vehicle causing ignition switch alteration, criminal mischief, public intoxication and failure to stop a vehicle involved in damage to property.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two wonderful people 4 hr TellyLikeItIs 2
A quick question for the ladies Sun noshame 2
Andy u will git cought Sat Ur a loser 1
3some help Apr 1 Andy 2
Robbie Renecker (Dec '15) Apr 1 funnyaf 10
Woodside Apr 1 QueenB 3
woodside Apr 1 QueenB 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC