Man faces sexual misconduct with minor charges
A Madison man accused of sexual misconduct charges after a months-long investigation by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department went before a judge Thursday and then was released from jail on a $2,000 cash-only bond. John Andrew "Jack" Heitz, 20, faces four Level 5 felony counts of sexual misconduct with a minor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bigger girls
|12 hr
|Yourmomsboobs
|1
|Ray Ray Chapman
|Thu
|Alanna
|4
|Habitat for Humanity Mgrs
|Thu
|Mom
|2
|Good time
|Wed
|Jack32670
|17
|mpp
|Apr 18
|Nuna
|3
|Michael Nolan
|Apr 18
|MadtownSadtown
|3
|Big woman madison
|Apr 18
|anonmon
|10
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC