Man faces drug charges after handing over evidence to officer

A Madison man faces drug charges after showing a state trooper a DVD case that contained substances consistent with drugs before fleeing from the officer earlier this week. William H. Livesay, 37, faces Level 6 felony counts of possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe, as well as a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

