Man faces charges after Good Friday stabbing

A Madison man already out on bond with three pending cases faces six new criminal charges after police believe he stabbed three men in the downtown area on Good Friday. Matthew G. Thorne, 31, faces three Level 3 felony counts of aggravated battery and three Level 5 felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon following the altercation near Mulberry and Fourth streets.

