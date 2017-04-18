Man faces charges after Good Friday stabbing
A Madison man already out on bond with three pending cases faces six new criminal charges after police believe he stabbed three men in the downtown area on Good Friday. Matthew G. Thorne, 31, faces three Level 3 felony counts of aggravated battery and three Level 5 felony counts of battery with a deadly weapon following the altercation near Mulberry and Fourth streets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Big woman madison
|17 hr
|anonmon
|10
|Ray Ray Chapman
|20 hr
|funny funny
|2
|Michael Nolan
|Sun
|jjohnson
|2
|Habitat for Humanity Mgrs
|Apr 15
|Need to know
|1
|art dunnnnnn (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Hugh
|7
|Party
|Apr 14
|arnolds old sack
|5
|mpp
|Apr 13
|Hmmmm
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC