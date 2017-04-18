Man charged with spitting on officer

A Madison man remains jailed on a $5,000 bond for spitting on and resisting officers this weekend after police noticed him driving at a high speed just before a crash on Mulberry Street. Clinton A. Toland, 41, faces a Level 5 felony count of battery with bodily fluid or waste infected with HIV, hepatitis or tuberculosis on a public safety official; five Level 6 felony counts of intimidation; Level 6 felony counts of battery against a public safety official resulting in bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.

