Man charged with spitting on officer
A Madison man remains jailed on a $5,000 bond for spitting on and resisting officers this weekend after police noticed him driving at a high speed just before a crash on Mulberry Street. Clinton A. Toland, 41, faces a Level 5 felony count of battery with bodily fluid or waste infected with HIV, hepatitis or tuberculosis on a public safety official; five Level 6 felony counts of intimidation; Level 6 felony counts of battery against a public safety official resulting in bodily injury and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, and a misdemeanor count of resisting law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ray Ray Chapman
|22 hr
|Trudy
|3
|mpp
|22 hr
|Nuna
|3
|Good time
|22 hr
|HardWorking
|16
|Michael Nolan
|23 hr
|MadtownSadtown
|3
|Big woman madison
|Tue
|anonmon
|10
|Habitat for Humanity Mgrs
|Apr 15
|Need to know
|1
|art dunnnnnn (Jun '16)
|Apr 15
|Hugh
|7
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC