Madison woman jailed on probation, drug charges
A Madison woman remains in jail on a federal probation violation and drug charges after United States probation agents contacted Madison Police for assistance with a compliance check at a Michigan Road apartment. Dianna L. Resendiz, 38, faces a Level 6 felony count of maintaining a common nuisance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana after the compliance check on Tuesday.
