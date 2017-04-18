Madison schools tap community resources to mentor children
Madison Consolidated Schools Counselor Jennifer Hensler leads a discussion with community leaders during a workshop to find ways to involve the community in the child mentoring process. Taking a cue from the African saying, "It takes a village to raise a child," Madison Consolidated Schools is working to bring the community into the schools to be role models, mentors and to help guide students toward life after graduation.
