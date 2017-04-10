Madison hopes for $3 million ABC payday
Out of more than 350 cities that applied, Madison is among eight finalists for the title of America's Best Community. On Wednesday, the winning community will receive $3 million and the second and third place winners will receive $2 and $1 million, respectively.
