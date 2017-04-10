Learning through the lives of others
THE ENTERTAINER: Artist and musician Joe Crookston will perform this weekend as part of the RiverRoots Music Series. Crookston last performed in Madison during the 2015 RiverRoots Music and Folk Art Festival.
