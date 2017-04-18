Lamb-Riley engagement announced

Lamb-Riley engagement announced

Jessie Cole Lamb of Madison and Stephen Adam Riley, of Madison, formerly of Brookville, announce their engagement and June wedding. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Kimberly Lamb of Madison.

