Jones-Gmerek engagement announced

Saturday Apr 29

Emily Allyson Pommerehn Jones of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of Madison, and Jeffrey Ryan Gmerek of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly of West Chester, Ohio, announce their engagement and June wedding. The bride-to-be is the daughter of Michael and Jeanne Jones of Madison.




