He's Hooked on Ladders

He's Hooked on Ladders

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: The Madison Courier

A Dalmation dressed as a firefighter greets visitors to the Walnut Street Fire Company Museum on Walnut Street in Madison. Museum owner Frank Taff explains how volunteers would use hand-drawn reel carts to transport hoses in the early days of fighting fires.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
two wonderful people 4 hr TellyLikeItIs 2
A quick question for the ladies Sun noshame 2
Andy u will git cought Sat Ur a loser 1
3some help Apr 1 Andy 2
Robbie Renecker (Dec '15) Apr 1 funnyaf 10
Woodside Apr 1 QueenB 3
woodside Apr 1 QueenB 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,165 • Total comments across all topics: 280,052,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC