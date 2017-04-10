Hancock Guilty on 2 of 3 Charges

Hancock Guilty on 2 of 3 Charges

Next Story Prev Story
56 min ago Read more: The Madison Courier

A jury found a Madison man guilty on two felony counts, but ended with a hung jury on one count following about two and one-half hours of deliberation Thursday afternoon. Jurors convicted Frank M. Hancock, 33, of a Level 4 count of possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon after a prior burglary conviction in Ohio and a Level 5 felony count of escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Madison Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Party 10 hr arnolds old sack 5
mpp 18 hr Hmmmm 1
Sparky Beeman (Sep '12) Apr 10 Hotrod 4
I keep hearing there are prostitutes in Madison (Jun '13) Apr 8 Your Mom 20
Any girls want nsa hook up? Apr 5 madisonguy 2
A quick question for the ladies Apr 2 noshame 2
Andy u will git cought Apr 1 Ur a loser 1
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Madison, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,599 • Total comments across all topics: 280,291,253

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC