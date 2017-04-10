Hancock Guilty on 2 of 3 Charges
A jury found a Madison man guilty on two felony counts, but ended with a hung jury on one count following about two and one-half hours of deliberation Thursday afternoon. Jurors convicted Frank M. Hancock, 33, of a Level 4 count of possession of a firearm as a serious violent felon after a prior burglary conviction in Ohio and a Level 5 felony count of escape.
