Fire forces VSG evacuation
City of Madison firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at a Vehicle Service Group building in the 2700 block of Lanier Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a dust collector that was on fire, Fire Chief Bill Devries said in a release.
