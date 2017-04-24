Fire forces VSG evacuation

Saturday Apr 22

City of Madison firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning at a Vehicle Service Group building in the 2700 block of Lanier Drive. Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a dust collector that was on fire, Fire Chief Bill Devries said in a release.

